WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Bought by McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,682,000 after purchasing an additional 65,287 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WEC. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.58.

WEC stock traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $83.93. 436,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,161. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.47 and a 12 month high of $99.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

