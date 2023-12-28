Welch Group LLC Acquires 154 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $312.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.34. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.94 and a one year high of $313.35. The firm has a market cap of $102.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

