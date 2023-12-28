Welch Group LLC Purchases 48 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.24.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.9 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $581.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $552.12 billion, a PE ratio of 105.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $309.20 and a fifty-two week high of $629.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $585.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $539.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.88%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

