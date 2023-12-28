Welch Group LLC Trims Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Welch Group LLC trimmed its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 39.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,840 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,983 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of F. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 657,842 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,170,000 after acquiring an additional 304,923 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 44.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 777,055 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,651,000 after purchasing an additional 237,763 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group raised its stake in Ford Motor by 3.2% in the first quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 39,840 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 0.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 592,161 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,776,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of F opened at $12.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.64. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.31.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.02.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In related news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

