Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Mill Capital Management LLC

Mill Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.08 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE WFC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.37. 1,250,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,224,184. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $179.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $50.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.81 and a 200 day moving average of $42.96.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

