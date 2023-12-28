WestEnd Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 126.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,900.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VT traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,562. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.61 and a fifty-two week high of $103.39. The firm has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.93 and its 200-day moving average is $96.59.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.