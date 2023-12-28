WestEnd Advisors LLC Invests $50,000 in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INDA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,587,000 after buying an additional 11,099 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,725,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,887,000 after buying an additional 579,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Shares of BATS:INDA traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.84. 2,593,397 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.62. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

