WestEnd Advisors LLC Raises Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,454 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 1.1% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $36,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Walmart by 93,272.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,045,359,000 after purchasing an additional 820,124,410 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,364,767 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,775,334,000 after buying an additional 430,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,499,791 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,995,749,000 after buying an additional 394,797 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Walmart by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $159,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,735 shares in the company, valued at $26,913,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 342,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $53,168,468.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,593,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,748,904,258.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $159,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,735 shares in the company, valued at $26,913,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,479,006 shares of company stock worth $542,170,741. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Up 0.1 %

Walmart stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $158.00. 1,190,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,291,799. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.09 and a 12-month high of $169.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.53 and a 200 day moving average of $158.77. The firm has a market cap of $425.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

