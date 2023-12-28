White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF) Short Interest Up 694.4% in December

White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a growth of 694.4% from the November 30th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

White Gold Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WHGOF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 63,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,475. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.20. White Gold has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.36.

About White Gold

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon.

