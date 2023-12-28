WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of WYY opened at $2.19 on Monday. WidePoint has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 69.76% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $25.73 million for the quarter.
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
