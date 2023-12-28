WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of WYY opened at $2.19 on Monday. WidePoint has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 69.76% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $25.73 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in WidePoint in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its position in WidePoint by 49.8% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 36,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in WidePoint by 9.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 34,072 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in WidePoint by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in WidePoint in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

