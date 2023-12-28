WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Shares Gap Up to $26.98

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.98, but opened at $27.63. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund shares last traded at $27.89, with a volume of 7,738 shares changing hands.
WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Trading Up 3.4 %
The stock has a market cap of $555.01 million, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.14.
WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.
About WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund
The WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that are not state-owned, defined as government ownership of less than 20%. CXSE was launched on Sep 19, 2012 and is managed by WisdomTree.
