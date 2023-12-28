WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Shares Gap Up to $26.98

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.98, but opened at $27.63. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund shares last traded at $27.89, with a volume of 7,738 shares changing hands.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Trading Up 3.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $555.01 million, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.14.

Get WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund alerts:

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

About WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 312,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,883,000 after purchasing an additional 141,555 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 273.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 300,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after purchasing an additional 220,205 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 186,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 50,126 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 135,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after buying an additional 9,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 105,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that are not state-owned, defined as government ownership of less than 20%. CXSE was launched on Sep 19, 2012 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.