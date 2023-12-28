WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Hits New 1-Year High at $64.16

Shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.16 and last traded at $64.02, with a volume of 6429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.06.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.96 and its 200 day moving average is $59.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 68.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 20.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

