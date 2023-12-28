WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Sets New 1-Year High at $66.55

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $66.55 and last traded at $66.54, with a volume of 21139 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.40.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,004,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,772,000 after purchasing an additional 205,054 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,918,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,789,000 after purchasing an additional 11,297 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,083,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,141,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 10.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,585,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,865,000 after acquiring an additional 155,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 1.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,452,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,349,000 after acquiring an additional 25,629 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

