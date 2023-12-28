Worldcoin (WLD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $131.27 Million

Worldcoin (WLD) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Worldcoin token can now be purchased for $3.47 or 0.00008158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Worldcoin has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Worldcoin has a total market cap of $363.62 million and approximately $131.27 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Worldcoin Token Profile

Worldcoin’s genesis date was July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,923,533 tokens. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 104,822,709.69701958 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 3.64240209 USD and is up 2.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 209 active market(s) with $151,040,990.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

