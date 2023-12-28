Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Short Interest Update

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 280.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Worley Stock Performance

Shares of Worley stock remained flat at $11.94 on Thursday. 89 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average of $11.01. Worley has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $12.32.

Get Worley alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Worley in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Worley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, supply chain management, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Worley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.