Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.83

Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.83 and last traded at $32.83, with a volume of 23161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.56.

Separately, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Worthington Steel in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.

Worthington Steel ( NYSE:WS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.60 million. Worthington Steel’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

