WS Portfolio Advisory LLC Has $24.88 Million Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

WS Portfolio Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,282 shares during the period. Western Alliance Bancorporation accounts for approximately 5.4% of WS Portfolio Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $24,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,318,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,194 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,056,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,855 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,940,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 39.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,962,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,815,000 after buying an additional 1,128,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,430,000. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of WAL stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.79. 141,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,247,782. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $81.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.43.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $716.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.59 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WAL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 5,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $301,095.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Stories

