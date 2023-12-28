WS Portfolio Advisory LLC Invests $10.30 Million in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

WS Portfolio Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,295,000. AutoZone comprises 2.2% of WS Portfolio Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 698,613 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in AutoZone by 368.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $658,788,000. Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4,247.1% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 141,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,432,000 after purchasing an additional 138,287 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 207.3% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 188,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,602,000 after acquiring an additional 127,047 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,851.50.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded down $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $2,572.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,341. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,606.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,541.50. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $2,750.00. The company has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.63.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $27.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,171.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,949 shares of company stock valued at $38,497,878 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

