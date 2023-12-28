WS Portfolio Advisory LLC Takes Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

WS Portfolio Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,844,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in S&P Global by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

SPGI traded up $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $440.85. 170,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,761. The firm has a market cap of $139.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $393.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $321.14 and a one year high of $443.47.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.78.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

