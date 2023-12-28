WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 5,100.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Price Performance

WXXWY traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.02. 94,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,145. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average is $10.71. WuXi Biologics has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $18.76.

Get WuXi Biologics (Cayman) alerts:

About WuXi Biologics (Cayman)

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc provides end-to-end solutions and services for biologics discovery, development, and manufacturing in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. It also engages in the provision of consultation services in relation to the biopharmaceutical technology, international sales contracting services, testing and development of testing technologies, sales and marketing services, and biologics clinical and manufacturing services; production and sale of medicals; vaccine contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and related business; and material supplier activities.

Receive News & Ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.