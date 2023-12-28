WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 5,100.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Price Performance
WXXWY traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.02. 94,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,145. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average is $10.71. WuXi Biologics has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $18.76.
About WuXi Biologics (Cayman)
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than WuXi Biologics (Cayman)
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- How to invest in the top grocery stocks
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- 8 best consumer staples ETFs to buy now
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Insiders bet big on these turnaround stocks
Receive News & Ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.