XSGD Price Hits $0.75 on Major Exchanges (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One XSGD token can currently be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00001749 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XSGD has a total market cap of $20.91 million and approximately $526,623.82 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, XSGD has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,061,204 tokens. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “XSGD is a stablecoin pegged to the Singapore Dollar (SGD) and operates on several blockchains, including Ethereum, Polygon, and Zilliqa. Each XSGD token is fully collateralized one-for-one by the Singapore Dollar, providing a stable and reliable digital currency option for users. XSGD is issued by StraitsX, a trademark of Xfers Pte Ltd, and is a licensed Major Payment Institution by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. It facilitates near-instantaneous cross-border transactions and allows for the swapping of other stablecoins at competitive rates. XSGD supports micropayments due to its ability to be counted out to six decimal places, addressing a key limitation of traditional fiat-based digital payment systems. XSGD’s versatility also extends to its usability across various blockchain ecosystems, including Zilliqa and Ethereum, thereby enhancing its utility in the evolving landscape of digital finance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

