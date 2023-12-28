Zacks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 26th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Vishay Intertechnology’s current full-year earnings is $2.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Vishay Intertechnology’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Down 0.9 %

VSH stock opened at $24.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.26. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $853.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vishay Intertechnology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSH. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the third quarter worth $4,776,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,136,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,453,000 after buying an additional 202,530 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 83.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 21,052 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.1% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 645.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 343,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 297,668 shares during the period. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.