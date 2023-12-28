Zacks Research Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 26th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $3.42 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.41. The consensus estimate for Halozyme Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 32.52% and a return on equity of 190.74%. The business had revenue of $216.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.47 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.55.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

HALO stock opened at $36.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $57.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 855.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 366.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $396,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 151,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,020,232.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

