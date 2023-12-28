ZClassic Price Up 8.8% This Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $761,729.71 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0820 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ZClassic has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00075281 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00048236 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00026167 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

