Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 173.72% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZVRA opened at $5.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 6.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average of $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $198.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.92. Zevra Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $6.44.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.11). Zevra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 241.00% and a negative return on equity of 54.46%. The company had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Zevra Therapeutics will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZVRA. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $7,772,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Zevra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc, a rare disease company melding science, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

