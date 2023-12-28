Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Trading Up 4.3%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) rose 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.99. Approximately 200,969 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,393,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.
Zhihu Stock Down 4.4 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $576.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.05.
Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $140.10 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zhihu
Zhihu Company Profile
Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.
