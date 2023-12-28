Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Trading Up 4.3%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) rose 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.99. Approximately 200,969 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,393,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Zhihu Stock Down 4.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $576.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.05.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $140.10 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zhihu

Zhihu Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Zhihu by 38.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zhihu by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,641,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 14,245 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Zhihu by 628.2% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Zhihu by 4.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. 11.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

