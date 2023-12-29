1,020 Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Purchased by Merrion Investment Management Co LLC

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,020 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PXD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $256.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Capital One Financial downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.48.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 1.7 %

PXD opened at $224.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $257.76. The company has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.06.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

