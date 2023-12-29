15,000 Shares in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Bought by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Community Health Systems by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems in the third quarter worth $42,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Community Health Systems

In other news, Director Wayne T. Smith bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,110,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,107,901 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,671.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Community Health Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CYH stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $437.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average is $3.31. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $8.01.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. Community Health Systems’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CYH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

See Also

