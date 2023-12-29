36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 183.3% from the November 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
36Kr Trading Up 3.2 %
KRKR stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.81. 36Kr has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.48.
36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.29 million during the quarter. 36Kr had a negative return on equity of 29.88% and a negative net margin of 27.91%.
36Kr Company Profile
36Kr Holdings Inc provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, media and entertainment, consumer, retail, and healthcare.
