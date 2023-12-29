3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Holdings Increased by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in 3M by 267.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $109.74 on Friday. 3M has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $129.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.61 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.83 and its 200-day moving average is $99.56.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.94%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMM. Morgan Stanley raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.10.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

