4,117 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Acquired by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,935,000 after acquiring an additional 128,187,856 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,789,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,440,000 after buying an additional 1,388,705 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,236,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,471,000 after buying an additional 769,964 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,797,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,511,000 after buying an additional 383,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,548,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,062,000 after buying an additional 34,197 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

EFG opened at $96.80 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.