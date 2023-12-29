822 Shares in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Acquired by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 36.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 14.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 100.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,578 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,898.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,676 shares of company stock worth $2,538,710 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPAM. StockNews.com began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.42.

Shares of EPAM stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $300.12. 16,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,248. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.99 and a 1 year high of $385.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $257.21 and a 200 day moving average of $247.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. Analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

