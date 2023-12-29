A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 50.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 97,571 shares during the quarter. A. O. Smith comprises about 1.4% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of A. O. Smith worth $6,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth about $38,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 393.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $76,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,652,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $76,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,652,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $287,330.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,570.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,725 shares of company stock worth $9,686,543. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

AOS opened at $82.24 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $56.69 and a 12-month high of $82.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.23 and a 200-day moving average of $72.21.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $937.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.81 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AOS. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Northcoast Research raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AOS

A. O. Smith Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.