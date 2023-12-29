AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Stock Holdings Raised by Lindenwold Advisors INC

Lindenwold Advisors INC raised its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,728 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in AAON were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AAON by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,384,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $700,098,000 after buying an additional 775,266 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AAON by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,578,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,709,000 after purchasing an additional 56,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AAON by 321.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,819,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,594 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AAON by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,482,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,511,000 after purchasing an additional 48,058 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in AAON by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 899,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,984,000 after purchasing an additional 49,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AAON in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

AAON stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.88. 40,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,192. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 0.86. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.87 and a fifty-two week high of $75.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $311.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.63 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

In related news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,002. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 99,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $6,340,636.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,898 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,445.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,002. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,093 shares of company stock valued at $11,561,751 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

