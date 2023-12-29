ABCMETA (META) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

ABCMETA (META) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $677,819.74 and approximately $132.60 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005270 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00021820 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,873.80 or 1.00006914 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00012235 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00010485 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.57 or 0.00201939 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000717 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $15.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

