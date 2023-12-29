Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust (LON:ANW) Shares Down 1%

Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust Plc (LON:ANW – Get Free Report) shares were down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 396 ($5.03) and last traded at GBX 398 ($5.06). Approximately 2,962 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 16,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 402 ($5.11).

Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 398 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 398. The firm has a market cap of £63.63 million and a PE ratio of 120.61.

About Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust

Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Thailand. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

