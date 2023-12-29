Accel Wealth Management Buys 294 Shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management owned 0.64% of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 182.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,723,000 after purchasing an additional 58,786 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 31.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 29,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 16,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $87,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KCE traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.79. 13,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,224. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.71. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $103.06. The stock has a market cap of $169.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

