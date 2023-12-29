Accel Wealth Management Buys New Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $332,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 57,444 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $1,997,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,725,000 after acquiring an additional 68,018 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.31. The company had a trading volume of 912,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,283,496. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.76. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $48.25 and a fifty-two week high of $75.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on BMY shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

