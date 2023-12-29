Accel Wealth Management Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Accel Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 210.9% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBK traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $244.40. 29,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,146. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.63 and a fifty-two week high of $246.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.81 and a 200-day moving average of $222.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

