Accel Wealth Management Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Accel Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,021 shares during the quarter. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF comprises about 1.2% of Accel Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Accel Wealth Management owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,814,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,532,000 after acquiring an additional 162,673 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,921,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,673,000 after acquiring an additional 93,343 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,136,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,310,000 after buying an additional 45,473 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1,142.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,105,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,926,000 after buying an additional 1,016,938 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 967,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,051,000 after buying an additional 250,574 shares during the period.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Price Performance

PGF stock remained flat at $14.68 during mid-day trading on Friday. 33,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,442. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $16.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.15.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

