Accel Wealth Management Has $347,000 Stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

Accel Wealth Management reduced its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 172,356.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 396,419 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 4,279.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 316,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 308,902 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,783,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,893,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 140.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 191,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 112,150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $13.08. 32,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,257. The company has a market capitalization of $234.13 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.94. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 52 week low of $11.77 and a 52 week high of $14.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.2654 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

