Accel Wealth Management Lowers Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Accel Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,416 shares during the period. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF makes up 1.6% of Accel Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QYLD. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 154,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 37,925 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 95,402 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of QYLD stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,098,081. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $18.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.33.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.166 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.