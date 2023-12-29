Accel Wealth Management Purchases 361 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period.

VUG stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $312.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,851. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.94 and a 1 year high of $313.35. The company has a market capitalization of $102.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $292.48 and its 200-day moving average is $285.53.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

