Accel Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PID. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 151.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 149,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 90,287 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth $255,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 77,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth $484,000. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ PID traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $18.46. 38,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,225. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.85.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0979 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.