Accel Wealth Management Sells 258 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Accel Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 104,987.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,301 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 8,350.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,219,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,828,000 after buying an additional 2,193,521 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 98,060.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,968,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,627,000 after buying an additional 1,966,113 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,363,000. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 764,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.22. 37,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,908,803. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.30 and a 200-day moving average of $94.18. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $107.31. The firm has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.25, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 322.58%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.70.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

