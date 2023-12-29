Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Director Jaime Ardila Sells 3,000 Shares

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $351.59 on Friday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $355.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,434,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,945,673,000 after buying an additional 184,541 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Accenture by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 84,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,858,000 after buying an additional 27,451 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 215.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 15,881 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 10,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 221.5% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 29th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.59.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

