Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.90

Accrol Group Holdings plc (LON:ACRL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 37.90 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 36.50 ($0.46), with a volume of 405087 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.95 ($0.46).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Accrol Group in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Accrol Group
Accrol Group Stock Up 2.2 %
About Accrol Group
Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in the soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. It produces and sells private label toilet tissue, kitchen towels, and facial tissues, as well as biodegradable wet wipes. The company offers its products under the Softy, Elegance, Magnum, and Little Heroes brands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Accrol Group
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- Four beaten-down penny stocks ready to take off
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- How to invest in vertical farming stocks
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- What is the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for Accrol Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accrol Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.