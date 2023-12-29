Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) Sets New 12-Month High at $37.90

Accrol Group Holdings plc (LON:ACRL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 37.90 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 36.50 ($0.46), with a volume of 405087 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.95 ($0.46).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Accrol Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

The company has a market cap of £120.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,850.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 31.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 32.61.

Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in the soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. It produces and sells private label toilet tissue, kitchen towels, and facial tissues, as well as biodegradable wet wipes. The company offers its products under the Softy, Elegance, Magnum, and Little Heroes brands.

