ACT Advisors LLC. Buys New Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG)

ACT Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 59,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,000. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.16. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.69.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.