ACT Advisors LLC. Purchases New Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

ACT Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 70,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 1.4% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $34.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $34.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.10.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

